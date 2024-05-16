Building Hope, Not Demolition: The Case For Compassionate Housing Regulation In Lagos

In the bustling heart of Lagos, a city pulsating with life and dreams, the specter of home demolitions looms large, casting a shadow over the aspirations of its hardworking citizens. The recent spate of house demolitions in Lagos State has sparked a wave of concern and outcry among the populace, who have invested not just their finances but also their hopes into the very fabric of their homes.

Given the spate of Lagos government demolition of houses in the recent time, it is not an exaggeration to say in this context that not a few people have expressed disenchantment over the approach chosen by the government, unanimously saying the move lacks empathy.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party Governorship candidate of Lagos State in the 2023 election, said the approach of recent demolitions carried out by the Lagos State government lacked empathy. Rhodes-Vivour who stated this in an interview with Arise Television on Friday, last week, while speaking on the recent demolitions in Mende Estate, Rhodes-Vivour faulted the government’s handling of the demolition of buildings without clinical precision.

He said, “I feel the way and manner with which this demolition was carried out shows a lot of inhumanity, in my opinion. I have been there. This is on the edge of the canal.

“If the canal had been channeled, it would not have expanded the far as it has done when you look at the original survey plan and what it is today and even if you want to destroy the place, the part where there was a contravention on that site survey would have been focused on and destroyed clinically;

“…not a situation where the entire row is damaged, the opposite ones, because of the force, the buildings are beginning to tilt. So, that is my point. I feel like it is extremely important for the government to remember that they are our servants, not our overlords.”

He lamented the neglect of sewage treatment projects and the rampant dumping of waste in canal systems, emphasizing the need for the government to prioritize constructive solutions over destructive actions.

Rhodes-Vivour also expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to effectively implement projects aimed at improving waterways and sewage systems, despite substantial budget allocations.

He said, “There is a bigger problem in Lagos State and fortunately, with this Mende estate, you see a group of people that were dedicated in communicating with the government, dedicated in getting all their paper work right with the government, over a significant period of time. Now, another interesting part of this is the conversation about the canal and water flow.

Without a doubt, the government's stance on enforcing housing regulations is undeniably crucial for the orderly development of the city. However, the approach of demolishing structures deemed non-compliant with these regulations has been met with resistance and heartache. It begs the question: Is there a more humane way to address housing regulation without undermining the stability and security of those who call Lagos home?

Given the foregoing, particularly when looked at from humane angle, the need for reform is crystal clear. Lagos State must pivot towards a housing regulation system that prioritizes the well-being of its residents. This means establishing clear, transparent, and achievable standards for construction and maintenance, providing ample time and support for homeowners to comply, and ensuring that any necessary enforcement actions are carried out with empathy and respect for the affected individuals.

To my view, education should uncompromisingly be the cornerstone of this reform. Homeowners and builders alike should be empowered with knowledge about the standards required for safe and legal construction. Workshops, seminars, and easily accessible resources can bridge the gap between the current state of housing and the desired standards set by the government.

In a similar vein, there should be efforts geared toward collaboration, rather than confrontation, and such efforts should be the guiding principle. The government could introduce incentive programs for homeowners to upgrade or refit their homes to meet regulations. Financial assistance, tax breaks, or technical support could go a long way in encouraging voluntary compliance.

In fact, for homes that must be altered or, in the worst case, removed, a compassionate approach is essential. This includes providing adequate notice, offering relocation assistance, and ensuring that no family is left without a roof over their heads as a result of regulatory enforcement.

Without a doubt, the path forward for Lagos is one of balance and compassion. By improving housing regulations and their enforcement mechanisms, Lagos can ensure the safety and prosperity of its neighborhoods without sacrificing the dignity and dreams of its residents. It is time to build hope, not demolitions, and create a Lagos that is as nurturing as it is ambitious.

Against the foregoing backdrop, it is germane for Lagos State Government to be compassion in its urban planning by balancing development with Humanity.

This is as in the face of rapid urbanization, governments worldwide are tasked with the monumental challenge of developing sustainable housing plans that meet the needs of growing populations. However, this often comes at a cost, particularly when homes are deemed non-compliant with these plans and face destruction. It is in these moments that the principle of compassion must guide government actions, ensuring that progress does not overshadow humanity.

Without any iota of exaggeration, urban development is essential for economic growth and modernization, but it should not be pursued blindly. When homes are destroyed, families are displaced, memories are erased, and communities are fragmented. The loss is not just of brick and mortar but of the social fabric that holds communities together. In fact, compassion requires acknowledging these losses and understanding the profound impact on individuals' lives.

In fact, governments should integrate compassion into their housing policies by providing adequate Notice. Not only that, residents should be given sufficient time to prepare for the transition, ensuring they are not caught off guard by the demolition of their homes. .

In a similar vein, government must ensure that fair compensations are paid to those whose houses were demolished. Those affected should receive fair compensation that reflects the value of their property and facilitates the acquisition of new housing.

Still in a similar vein, government should ensure that relocation assistance is offered to those affected by the demolition. In fact, assistance should be provided to help relocate residents, particularly the most vulnerable, to suitable and affordable housing.

In fact, efforts should be made to relocate communities together when possible, preserving social networks and support systems.

It is also germane to opine that the role of Dialogue should not be discounted as it opens dialogue between the government and affected communities even as it is crucial. This can be achieved by engaging with residents, and through the engagement, governments can understand their concerns, explain the necessity of compliance measures, and work collaboratively to find solutions that minimize hardship.

Finally, there is no denying the fact that while urban development is inevitable, it need not be inhumane. A compassionate approach to enforcing housing plans ensures that the march towards modernity includes everyone in its stride, leaving no one behind. Without a doubt, governments that embrace this ethos not only build cities but also nurture the communities that make them thrive.