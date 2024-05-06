ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.05.2024 Feature Article

Should the Agyapadi3 initiative be allowed to succeed today, tomorrow it will take brimstone and fire to bring Ghana back to normalcy.....

Should the Agyapadi3 initiative be allowed to succeed today, tomorrow it will take brimstone and fire to bring Ghana back to normalcy.....
06.05.2024 LISTEN

The gradual and systematic de-regularisation of sanity and sanctity in our governance systems, i.e., the undermining of accountability and transparency in the running and managing of public sector activities. This unfortunate development is of brazen orchestration by today's political actors with Akufo Addo and Bawumia as conductors in chief.

In Ghana today, it is acceptable to demand cash inducement, i.e., to demand bribes in the full gaze of the public. One can ask to be paid cash in hand just so that a duty or responsibility will be fulfilled. Why? The Akufo Addo/Bawumia government has brought about the official normalisation of corruption. The widespread social and economic hardship in Ghana today has come about due to a deliberate and unchallenged, well-designed program of state-capture by contemporary political actors.

This is bad enough, but the destruction of moral values as well as the erosion of society's psychological fortitude that which should promote efficiency and effectiveness in all endeavours. As a result, this has created a disfunctionality, malfunctioning in the public entities, in the private sector, and in the entire social system. These vital pillars, a corner rock upon which a strong and stable sovereign structure is built. This represents a threat to our social cohesion and democratic resilience.

The sovereign centre is crumbling. What the Osagyefo and I.K. Acheampong tried to put together, the Akufo Addo/Bawumia regime is gradually but systematically blowing asunder. Fragility of Ghana state is now real. The dangerous divide & rule style and tactics being vigorously and shamelessly applied by the present government has no limitations or boundaries in the state Ghana.

State institutions such as the military, the police forces, the immigration services, government ministries, and other state bodies including the judiciary, which were originally put together and bequeathed by colonisers, these were supposed to bind into solidiity, the very underlay fabric of a sovereign Ghana.

But what we find today is politicised institutions of state. This is being done to create an unfair, undue, but dangerous advantage to the governing npp party. The operative word here is DANGEROUS.

This is because should the Akufo Addo Agyapadi3 initiative succeed so that power and wealth will belong to a small cabal in the country, future generations having regain its consciousness will have to battle with fire and thunder to bring the country back to normal settings. The question is why should we bequeathe this danger to future generations.

Akufo Addo, ever since he wrestled power from true patriotic Ghanaians, has embarked on this myopic elimination of the neutrality of state institutions in this multiparty politics of today, all to his caballistic or cabalised advantage.

His intentions have never been pure or holy.
We Ghanaians know this. So why would anyone want this premeditated policy of state capture, and this dangerous monstrosity of highstake loot and share governance to continue under a Bawumia presidency is beyond any moral comprehension.

I rest my case.
Mansa Musa is a radio/tv presenter, a broadcaster, and a writer of articles in formats simplicita.

Tune in to NFM RADIO on weekdays(evenings) to listen to FIRE WILL BURN YOU talkshow.

More from this author (44)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s husband details monies stolen by house helps

2 hours ago

We didnt exonerate Cecilia Abena Dapaah – OSP debunks AGs claim We didn’t exonerate Cecilia Abena Dapaah – OSP debunks AG’s claim

2 hours ago

SHSSHTS students granted 4-day permission to partake in limited voter registration exercise SHS/SHTS students granted 4-day permission to partake in limited voter registrat...

2 hours ago

Lawyer Yaw Buaben Asamoa Businesses running away from Ghana due to ‘dumsor’, high cost of electricity – B...

2 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, 2024 NPP campaign spokespersonleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ‘If 2024 elections are held today, Bawumia will win all regions except Volta’ — ...

2 hours ago

IMANI petitions CHRAJ to investigate EC over premature retirement, disposal of laptops, fingerprint verifiers IMANI petitions CHRAJ to investigate EC over premature retirement, disposal of l...

2 hours ago

Exercise fiscal restraint to preserve sound public finances in this great election year — IMF to governments Exercise fiscal restraint to preserve sound public finances in this ‘great elect...

2 hours ago

Prof. Lord Mensah Uncomfortable economic indicators driving multinational companies out of Ghana –...

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi You whine too much; focus and exercise your powers – Sammy Gyamfi to Kissi Agyeb...

2 hours ago

Limited voter registration: GES grants 18-year-old SHSSHTS students 4-day permission to participate Limited voter registration: GES grants 18-year-old SHS/SHTS students 4-day permi...

Just in....
body-container-line