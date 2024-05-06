Should the Agyapadi3 initiative be allowed to succeed today, tomorrow it will take brimstone and fire to bring Ghana back to normalcy.....

06.05.2024 LISTEN

The gradual and systematic de-regularisation of sanity and sanctity in our governance systems, i.e., the undermining of accountability and transparency in the running and managing of public sector activities. This unfortunate development is of brazen orchestration by today's political actors with Akufo Addo and Bawumia as conductors in chief.

In Ghana today, it is acceptable to demand cash inducement, i.e., to demand bribes in the full gaze of the public. One can ask to be paid cash in hand just so that a duty or responsibility will be fulfilled. Why? The Akufo Addo/Bawumia government has brought about the official normalisation of corruption. The widespread social and economic hardship in Ghana today has come about due to a deliberate and unchallenged, well-designed program of state-capture by contemporary political actors.

This is bad enough, but the destruction of moral values as well as the erosion of society's psychological fortitude that which should promote efficiency and effectiveness in all endeavours. As a result, this has created a disfunctionality, malfunctioning in the public entities, in the private sector, and in the entire social system. These vital pillars, a corner rock upon which a strong and stable sovereign structure is built. This represents a threat to our social cohesion and democratic resilience.

The sovereign centre is crumbling. What the Osagyefo and I.K. Acheampong tried to put together, the Akufo Addo/Bawumia regime is gradually but systematically blowing asunder. Fragility of Ghana state is now real. The dangerous divide & rule style and tactics being vigorously and shamelessly applied by the present government has no limitations or boundaries in the state Ghana.

State institutions such as the military, the police forces, the immigration services, government ministries, and other state bodies including the judiciary, which were originally put together and bequeathed by colonisers, these were supposed to bind into solidiity, the very underlay fabric of a sovereign Ghana.

But what we find today is politicised institutions of state. This is being done to create an unfair, undue, but dangerous advantage to the governing npp party. The operative word here is DANGEROUS.

This is because should the Akufo Addo Agyapadi3 initiative succeed so that power and wealth will belong to a small cabal in the country, future generations having regain its consciousness will have to battle with fire and thunder to bring the country back to normal settings. The question is why should we bequeathe this danger to future generations.

Akufo Addo, ever since he wrestled power from true patriotic Ghanaians, has embarked on this myopic elimination of the neutrality of state institutions in this multiparty politics of today, all to his caballistic or cabalised advantage.

His intentions have never been pure or holy.

We Ghanaians know this. So why would anyone want this premeditated policy of state capture, and this dangerous monstrosity of highstake loot and share governance to continue under a Bawumia presidency is beyond any moral comprehension.

I rest my case.

Mansa Musa is a radio/tv presenter, a broadcaster, and a writer of articles in formats simplicita.

