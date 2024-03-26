ModernGhana logo
26.03.2024 Feature Article

The current high commissioner in the UK, top man, top class

Papa Owusu AnkomahPapa Owusu Ankomah
26.03.2024 LISTEN

A minister is given the opportunity to showcase the achievements of his party in power. His answer:

" Ask the NDC to name me 10 projects they provided to the people of Ashanti"

Then, the energy minister is also asked to comment on the ongoing power off, power on.

"His answer: we have done 300x better than the NDC."

Then he was asked why his department has not or will not publish a timetable for the now common and intermittent on and off so Ghanaians would plan their daily activities to the schedule. His reply: if you want dumsor time table, publish your own

OK, you those here with me in UK and those of you in America and in Timbuktu, and in Chile and even those of you travelling to Planet Mars this afternoon, if a minister in your part of the current world talks like this, what do you think will happen to him.

You see, this ahomaso, pomposity, arrogant character, and posture, I don't believe it is borne out of a predetermined policy of the npp. This is because, unlike the high commissioner in South Africa, who told us his consular and diplomatic services would be accorded to only npp followers and sympathisers, the current high commissioner in the UK is of a different, refined breed.

Papa Owusu Ankomah is a real square peg in a square hole. He is a top fellow who is serving Ghanaians. Something was bothering me this morning, so I just took my phone and called his excellency, and vuolar*, my question answered. He is one in a thousand. I can't say the same about the rest. Good morning from mansa musa. Cheers

