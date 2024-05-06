Election 2024: EC working to suppress votes – Suhuyini

Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of attempting to suppress votes as part of a grand but misguided scheme to rig the December 7 Elections.

Mr Suhuyini claims that the EC suppressed the votes of 300 young people in the Tamale North alone and about 800 young people in the whole Sagnarigu Municipal.

His concerns were expressed through a post on his social media page, where he urged political parties to stay vigilant and not allow the EC's alleged move to go unchallenged.

Mr Suhuyini is critical of the EC's failure to conduct last year's Limited Voter Registration exercise across all polling centers, opting instead for registration only at its district offices.

He argued that this decision prevented many potential registrants from participating, ultimately disenfranchising them for the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

The lawmaker's accusation comes as the EC prepares for a Limited Voter Registration exercise from Tuesday, 7 May 2024 and ends on Monday, May 27 2024.

According to him, this revelation for vigilance underscores the importance of ensuring that all eligible voters have the opportunity to register and cast their votes without hindrance or suppression.

Below is the full post:

Is Your Voter Card Valid for voting on DEC, 7??

Among others, the Electoral Commission is working to suppress votes as part of its misguided aim of rigging the December polls.

The EC will start a limited registration exercise tomorrow, 7th May, 2024.

Last September 2023, after many years of no registration, they conducted a similar exercise. For the first time the registration was conducted at their District Offices across the country, instead of electoral areas and polling stations as it then was.

Despite the difficulties, potential voters traveled longer, sometimes uncomfortable distances and sometimes slept in the open for days before their data got captured and in most cases the political parties at high cost facilitated and helped to ease the burdens of these potential voters.

At the end of the exercise the EC reportedly claim to have “lost” a significant part of the Data that was so strenuously compiled under very frustrating circumstances by stakeholders.

Thus, many 18 year olds and above who took part in last year’s exercise are walking around with Voter ID cards, issued by the EC to them but which are useless and invalid due to no fault of theirs. I’m talking about 300 young people in the Tamale North alone and about 800 young people in the whole Sagnarigu Municipal ; (Tamale North and Sagnarigu Constituencies ) The EC has only through its officers directed that those youngsters with Voter ID cards, who don’t have their names in the Voter Register, are invited to be re-registered. A directive that is due to EC’s leadership poor appreciation of our communities and the practical processes of the EC and Political Parties.

-Classfmonline