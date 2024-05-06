Let's come together, unite and maintain power in December 2024 – Kwadaso MP to NPP members

Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has called on all NPP members and sympathizers in the constituency to come together and unite as one people, to help the party win the 2024 general and parliamentary elections.

According to him, “breaking the eight” would be possible, if all party members in the constituency would come together, join forces, unite, forgive each other and push the NPP forward.

The MP was addressing party supporters at the inauguration of campaign team and reconciliation efforts in the Kwadaso constituency for election 2024.

Prof. Nyarko, and Mr. Yaw Bonna Boadi, the Kwadaso constituency NPP chairman are co-chairing the campaign team, which comprised the council of elders, polling station and electoral area coordinators as well as Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The MP called on the team and party supporters to work hard to retain the parliamentary seat and widen the Presidential ballot on December 07, 2024, which would see Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as the next President of Ghana.

“This is the time for us all to come together as one party, unite and join forces, irrespective of who you supported in the parliamentary primaries some months ago, and work hard for the party to maintain the presidential and parliamentary seats,' he observed.

Mr. Kofi Owusu, the Ashanti Regional Director of Research and Elections Officer, who unveiled the election 2024 campaign team for Kwadaso, described the constituency as a “great elephant family” saying as a stronghold of the party, the team and supporters must come together, forgive each other, and work extra hard for victory in the general election.

Mr. Owusu indicated that the various constituencies in the region remained the pillars of the NPP, hence the need for them to re-strategize well and reach out to others and propagate the excelling achievements of the government.

He was hopeful that the team members would adhere to the party's constitution during their duties.

According to him, the campaign team was also tasked to mobilize and convince eligible voters, particularly those at the grassroots levels to be captured on the voter's register and vote for the NPP for the upcoming general and parliamentary elections.

Mr. Agyenim Boateng, the MCE, said loyalty remained a key to the NPP, and entreated the campaign team to also work selflessly for the party to retain political power in election 2024.

He was confident and fully convinced that the NPP would maintain the constituency seat and win the Presidential seat for Dr. Bawumia.

