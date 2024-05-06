Okwaikwei North: NPP candidate sponsors commercial driver license renewal

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentarian Candidate for Okwaikwei North Constituency and the deputy minister for Trade and Industry Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei, through her Foundation, Dokua Foundation, has sponsored the license renewal for commercial drivers in the constituency.

The event, which brought the DVLA team including the eye-testing team, saw hundreds of commercial drivers in attendance to renew their licenses.

Speaking to the media, Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei emphasized the importance of adhering to rules and regulations in every line of work, urging the drivers to do the same.

Detailing what led to the initiative, she said, "In December I had a stakeholder meeting with the leadership at my residence, and one of the things that came out as the major challenge for the drivers was renewing their driver's license. So we put this together to organize this event to renew their license which will not become a burden for them anymore. So we invited the DVLA team here to assist everyone with problems renewing their license."

According to her, the Dokua Foundation will bear all the costs of every driver who renews his license at the close of the day.

Responding to some other challenges confronting the drivers in the area, especially about uncoated roads, Hon. Dokua said sooner than later the constructor will be at the site to work on the roads.

"This is not the first time I've heard about the road issues; the first time we had the discussion, I did not rest on it. I engaged my hon brother, Hon. Amoako Atta initially, and he has been gracious enough to consider our plea, and Hon. Asenso Boakye not too long ago. So very soon there will be a constructor on-site, and these concerns will be addressed. Currently, the constructor is at Okwaikwei Central, and he will be coming here once he is done there," sh emphasised.

Some of the beneficiaries spoke with the media, commending Hon. Dokua for taking it upon herself to renew the driver's license for them, saying this has never happened in the history of Okwaikwei North Constituency.