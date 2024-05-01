ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

May Day: ‘I’ll build an environment where every worker is respected, protected and empowered’ — Alan Kyerematen

Headlines Alan Kyerematen, Presidential candidate of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change ARC
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Alan Kyerematen, Presidential candidate of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC)

In his May Day message, presidential candidate of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) and founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen pledged to build "an environment where every worker is respected, protected, and empowered" if elected President.

Celebrating workers, Mr. Kyerematen recognized "the challenges that workers have faced over the years, including low wages, unsafe working conditions, and inadequate social protection."

He said these challenges have been exacerbated by Ghana's economic decline in recent times.

In his statement dated May 1, the former Trade Minister committed "to working collaboratively with the leadership of the various unions, to develop policy solutions that address the pressing issues facing workers, in line with the Workers' Manifesto of the TUC."

He stressed, "We will champion their rights and well-being, and build an environment where every worker is respected, protected, and empowered to fulfill their potential."

The ARC leader called on Ghanaians to vote for "a new leadership that will usher in a truly representative Government of National Unity - one that transcends partisan lines and prioritizes the building of a prosperous, united, and peaceful Ghana, where every citizen, including our dedicated workers, can thrive and prosper in freedom."

The presidential hopeful aims to inspire "a new mindset and attitudinal change in Ghana, that will reflect a renewed spirit of patriotism" if elected in December.

May Day, or Workers’ or Labour Day, is celebrated annually in Ghana on May 1.

The day is marked as a holiday to celebrate all workers across the country.

It is being marked with a parade by trade unions and labour associations at Independence Square today.

This year’s Workers’ Day celebration is on the theme, "Elections 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development”.

51202423359-ptkwn0y442-img3319.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Issues with transformers have been resolved; era of dumsor won’t return – Akufo-...

2 hours ago

CLOGSAG Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe-Addo We will resist attempt by gov’t to appoint apparatchiks, ‘goro boys’ into Civil ...

2 hours ago

TUC Secretary General, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah Workers’ Day: Wages are so low workers cannot meet basic necessities in life – T...

2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen, Presidential candidate of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change ARC May Day: ‘I’ll build an environment where every worker is respected, protected a...

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Election 2024: You have special role to play in shaping our elections – Akufo-Ad...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Let's commit to ensuring that our upcoming elections are conducted peacefully an...

2 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Workers’ Day celebration tempered by severe challenges because of poor governanc...

2 hours ago

Police arrest suspect for killing soldier at Kasoa over land litigation Police arrest suspect for killing soldier at Kasoa over land litigation

2 hours ago

2024 NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama May Day: I'm prepared to work with you in repairing our nation — Mahama to worke...

2 hours ago

You are the backbone of Ghanas progress – Bawumia celebrate workers on May Day ‘You are the backbone of Ghana’s progress’ – Bawumia celebrate workers on May Da...

Just in....
body-container-line