May Day: ‘I’ll build an environment where every worker is respected, protected and empowered’ — Alan Kyerematen

In his May Day message, presidential candidate of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) and founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen pledged to build "an environment where every worker is respected, protected, and empowered" if elected President.

Celebrating workers, Mr. Kyerematen recognized "the challenges that workers have faced over the years, including low wages, unsafe working conditions, and inadequate social protection."

He said these challenges have been exacerbated by Ghana's economic decline in recent times.

In his statement dated May 1, the former Trade Minister committed "to working collaboratively with the leadership of the various unions, to develop policy solutions that address the pressing issues facing workers, in line with the Workers' Manifesto of the TUC."

He stressed, "We will champion their rights and well-being, and build an environment where every worker is respected, protected, and empowered to fulfill their potential."

The ARC leader called on Ghanaians to vote for "a new leadership that will usher in a truly representative Government of National Unity - one that transcends partisan lines and prioritizes the building of a prosperous, united, and peaceful Ghana, where every citizen, including our dedicated workers, can thrive and prosper in freedom."

The presidential hopeful aims to inspire "a new mindset and attitudinal change in Ghana, that will reflect a renewed spirit of patriotism" if elected in December.

May Day, or Workers’ or Labour Day, is celebrated annually in Ghana on May 1.

The day is marked as a holiday to celebrate all workers across the country.

It is being marked with a parade by trade unions and labour associations at Independence Square today.

This year’s Workers’ Day celebration is on the theme, "Elections 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development”.