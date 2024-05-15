ModernGhana logo
Policeman shot dead in Bobiri Forest Reserve at Ejisu

Policeman shot dead in Bobiri Forest Reserve at Ejisu
1 HOUR AGO

In a tragic incident, Sergeant Amoah Moses of the Ashanti Regional Police headquarters has been shot dead by unknown assailants in the Bobiri Forest Reserve near Ejisu, specifically in Kubease.

The shocking discovery was made following a report from Caleb Adu Agyemang, the Assemblyman of Kubease Electoral Area, who came across the lifeless body of a man believed to be in his 30s on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The deceased, identified as Sergeant Amoah Moses, was found dressed in a green long-sleeve shirt, khaki trousers, and a black boot, lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound on his right leg below the knee. Additionally, a single-barrel gun and a machete were discovered beside him in the forest reserve.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Ejisu District Police headquarters, led by DSP Patrick Okai Kodjoe, the District Commander, along with ASP Hannah Amoafo the District Crime Officer, joined forces with the Ashanti Regional Crime Scene Management Team, led by DSP Francis Nimoh. They quickly responded to the scene of the crime to commence investigations.

Sergeant Amoah Moses was swiftly rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention, but tragically, he was pronounced dead upon arrival by a medical officer.

Subsequently, his body was conveyed to the hospital’s morgue for preservation and an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The police authorities have launched an intensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing of the young policeman. As details remain sparse, law enforcement officials are working tirelessly to uncover the identity of the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The community of Kubease and the entire Ashanti Region are left in shock and mourning as they await further updates on this distressing incident.

-DGN online

