Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang engage traders at Kejetia Market

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Running Mate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has urged traders in the Ashanti Region to throw their support behind NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang emphasized that the former president is the candidate who truly understands the needs of women and traders, asserting that businesses will flourish under an NDC administration if they win the 2024 polls.

Her remarks came during an engagement with traders at the Kejetia Market in the Kumasi Metropolis on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Addressing a receptive audience of hundreds of traders, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang criticized the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of neglecting the needs of traders in the Ashanti Region.

She highlighted John Mahama's track record as a nation-builder, asserting that he is the most qualified candidate to address the needs of Ghanaians, particularly traders, who have felt overlooked over the past eight years.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang expressed confidence that by supporting Mr. Mahama, traders can advocate for a government that prioritizes their interests and resolves their grievances.

In response to her appeal, Grace Agyei Nyarko, the Queen Mother for Dry Fish Sellers at the Kumasi Kejetia Market, urged traders to unite and vote overwhelmingly for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She praised Mahama's initiatives and infrastructure projects that have bolstered trading activities in the Ashanti Region and across Ghana.

Grace Agyei Nyarko pledged full support for the NDC in the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

