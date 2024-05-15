ModernGhana logo
Remove all barricades around Central Market or face our wrath - Kumasi traders petition city authorities

By Eric Gyimah || Contributor
The leadership of the Kumasi Central Market Traders Association, along with other trader groups in Kumasi and its surrounding areas, have issued a stern warning of a massive demonstration against the NPP government and Kumasi city authorities if barricades around the Kumasi Central Market phase two project are not removed by May 19, 2024.

In a joint petition signed by Daniel Otuo Acheampong, convener of the Great Asanteman Union, and Michael Amponsah, Public Relations Officer of the Kumasi Central Market, the traders directed their grievances to Contracta Company Ltd, the contractor handling the project.

Expressing deep disappointment, the traders highlighted the prolonged halt in project progress, causing severe hardships for all affected traders and business stakeholders in the Kumasi metropolis. They attributed the stagnation to the renegotiation of a loan agreement over a year and a half ago, following the country’s decision to seek a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Despite the government receiving funds from the first and second tranches, the traders lamented that work has yet to resume, leaving the project exposed to weather elements. They criticized the NPP government, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, and the Local Government Ministry for neglecting the significant market complex and failing to provide adequate explanations for the project's suspension.

Having exhausted their patience, the traders announced their decision to embark on a five-day continuous demonstration to demand the immediate resumption of work on the project.

"We, the traders in Kumasi and its environs, including the Second-hand Cloth Sellers Association and Central Market Traders Association, collectively petition the management of Contracta Construction firm to remove all barricades around the incomplete Kumasi Central Market phase. We have jointly resolved to protest against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Contracta Construction Limited for their failure to complete the second phase of the Kumasi Central Market project," the petition stated.

Attached is a copy of the petition:

