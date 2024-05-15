ModernGhana logo
Clash between Port security, GIS officials resolved – GPHA

Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has disclosed that the dispute that escalated into a physical altercation between GPHA security personnel and officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has been resolved amicably.

Addressing the incident in a statement on Wednesday, May 15, the GPHA acknowledged that the situation could have been managed better to avoid the escalation that occurred.

The GPHA explained that the immigration officers did not declare a package which breached the Standard Operating Procedures under the International Ships and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code.

The GPHA security officials’ insistence on strict adherence to these security measures led to the altercation.

“While some media reports have sensationalised the incident, we recognize that it could have been handled more effectively to prevent escalation,” part of the statement read.

Below is the full statement ALTERCATION BETWEEN GPHA SECURITY PERSONNEL AND OFFICERS OF GHANA IMMIGRATION SERVICE AND AT PORT OF TEMA

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) acknowledges recent reports and videos regarding an incident at the Port of Tema involving our security personnel and some officers from the Ghana Immigration Service. We wish to provide clarification on the matter:

On Monday May 13, 2024, at approximately 1830HRS, an altercation occurred on board MV MSC DYMPHNA between GPHA security personnel and immigration officers which escalated to the immigration office at the Authority Building at Terminal 3. The incident stemmed from the immigration officers’ failure to declare a package received from the vessel which contravenes Standard Operating Procedures established by the International Ships and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code and protocols.

The insistence of GPHA security officials on adherence to security procedures led to the altercation.

While some media reports have sensationalised the incident, we recognize that it could have been handled more effectively to prevent escalation. GPHA priorities the safety and security of all stakeholders and condemns the behaviour displayed by both parties involved.

GPHA takes full responsibility for the actions of our security personnel involved, who have since been reprimanded.

The management of GPHA met with representatives from Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Maritime Authority to discuss the issue and have come to an amicable solution which includes, but not limited to periodic education and reorientation of all State Agencies in tandem with the evolving maritime security procedures and protocols.

Moving forward, we emphasize the importance of adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and protocols by all State Agencies operating within our ports and urge all stakeholders to uphold the rules and regulations governing our ports and collaborate to preserve the integrity of our Ports.

We appreciate your understanding and support on this matter.

SIGNED ABENA SERWAA OPOKU FOSU MARKETING AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS MANAGER, GHANA PORTS AND HARBOURS AUTHORITY PORT OF TEMA

-Citi Newsroom

