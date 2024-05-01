ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: You have special role to play in shaping our elections – Akufo-Addo to workers ahead of December 7

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that workers will have a key role to play ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Addressing workers during the May Day celebration on Wednesday, May 1, the President assured workers and Ghanaians in general that the upcoming general election will be peaceful and fair.

He said Ghana will emerge from the December 7 polls stronger, more united, and more capable.

“Like in previous Ghana will once again emerge stronger, more united, and more capable and advancing development goals. Workers as the backbone of our country have a special role to play in shaping our elections.

“Your voices matter, your participation is essential,” President Akufo-Addo told workers.

May Day, or Workers’ or Labour Day, is celebrated annually in Ghana on May 1.

The day is marked as a holiday to celebrate all workers across the country.

It is being marked with a parade by trade unions and labour associations at Independence Square today.

This year’s Workers’ Day celebration is on the theme, "Elections 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development”.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

