Parliament Speaker Bagbin swears in Kwabena Boateng as Ejisu MP
FRI, 17 MAY 2024

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has administered the oath of office to Mr Kwabena Boateng, the newly elected Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Boateng emerged victorious in the recent by-election, securing 27,782 votes, which accounted for 55.8% of the total ballots cast.

His closest contender, Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, an independent candidate, received 21,534 votes, representing 43.3% of the vote share.

The by-election was necessitated by the unfortunate passing of the former MP, Mr. John Kumah, whose dedicated service to the people of Ejisu will be remembered.

After the administration of the oath, the speaker congratulated Mr Boateng on his election and told the house that “he is now honourable Kwabena Boateng.”

Adding that “Honourable member you are welcome to the house and I will give you your tools which you have to hold jealously tight.”

