Dialysis crisis: Because they can travel outside for healthcare they don’t care about Ghanaians – Mintah Akandoh descends on gov’t

Ranking member on the health committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has hit out at government over the constant increase in the cost of dialysis for renal patients in the country.

Patients are now required to pay GH¢491 per session instead of the previous charge of GH¢380.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview on Tuesday, May 14, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh alleged that because government officials can afford to travel outside for healthcare, they do not care about what renal patients and Ghanaians go through.

“Because they can afford the whole machine in their houses, because they can travel outside they don’t care about Ghanaians. Ghanaians can go to hell and they can go and die. How can we live in a country like this?” Mr. Akandoh who is also Member of Parliament for Juaboso said.

In the interview, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament said reports that Parliament approved the new fees for dialysis is false.

He said no proposal has been tabled before the health committee for consideration before approval by Parliament.

"If you remember Korle Bu announced this increment sometime last year and at the time they had not even brought a proposal to parliament so we challenged them that it was an illegal thing they did.

"That was when they submitted some proposals to parliament. This proposal never came to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health. We agreed we were not going to agree to any increment. In any case, we were all talking about even a reduction of the already charged amount. So it came to me as a shock yesterday in the morning when media houses were calling me to tell me that this has been increased. I don’t get it,” Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said.

According to the MP for Juaboso, government needs to find sustainable ways to support renal patients in the country to ensure they undergo the required number of dialysis.