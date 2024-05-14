Ghana receives ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Silver Membership Award

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has awarded Ghana the prestigious TRAINAIR PLUS Silver membership in recognition of its exceptional contributions to aviation training within the West African sub-region.

The award was presented to Ghana’s Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, at the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium.

The ceremony, held in Punta Cana, saw ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar jointly presenting the award to Minister Asiamah.

He accepted the honor on behalf of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), which oversees the Ghana Civil Aviation Training Academy (GATA).

The symposium, themed "Optimizing Aviation Capacity: Strategies for Safe Skies, Sustainable Future," focused on pivotal implementation support activities aimed at enhancing aviation safety and sustainability.

During the event, discussions highlighted the role of continuous learning and emerging technologies in driving effective capacity-building projects.

GATA’s transition into the new membership recognition framework followed its performance in the TRAINAIR PLUS Program (TTP) in 2023.

The academy generated sufficient training miles to successfully achieve Silver Membership status in 2024.

This recognition allows GATA to host ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS courses and promote an affordable, competency-based approach to aviation training.

The Silver membership status also enables GATA to coordinate and supply technical support for training instructors, maintain high standards of training and competency for aviation personnel, and respond to ICAO's critical element 4 on personnel training and qualification.

Additionally, the award reduces Ghana’s annual subscription rate to ICAO by $5,000.

As Special Guest of Honor at the symposium, Minister Asiamah participated in a high-level round table discussion, showcasing Ghana’s achievements and future plans for the aviation industry.

He emphasized Ghana’s commitment to becoming a leader in the global aviation sector.

Other symposium discussions included "Nurturing a Skilled and Adaptable Workforce Capable of Mastering Evolving Technologies," and panel sessions on the significance of continuous learning in aviation.

These discussions underscored capacity development as a key driver of economic resilience.

The symposium also provided a valuable networking platform for industry experts, aviation professionals, and regulatory body representatives, fostering potential collaborations and partnerships.

For the past three years, the Ministry of Transport has supported GCAA’s participation in this symposium, contributing to improved operations and the quality of GATA's training products.

Each participation by the Ministry of Transport and the GCAA accrues a 5% score towards the Academy's training activities.

Accumulating an aggregate score above 75% ultimately transitions the Academy to a higher membership status, reducing annual subscription fees further.

Among Minister Asiamah’s delegation to the symposium was Ing. Charles Kraikue, Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

The delegation's presence underscored Ghana's commitment to maintaining high standards in aviation training and operational excellence.