Stop intimidating us with court — Cocoa Fertiliser Distributors blast insurance companies

Cocoa fertiliser distributors in the 2018/2019 period in Ghana are issuing a two-week ultimatum to President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to call some insurance companies to order.

Expressing their discontent over what they perceive as harassment and intimidation tactics, the aggrieved distributors question the motive behind the threats of legal action by these insurance firms.

Speaking to the press, Mr. Maxwell Ntim highlighted the challenges they faced, particularly regarding the distribution of cocoa fertilizers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distributors explained that although they received cocoa fertilizers from the Ghana Cocoa Board, with guarantees from undisclosed insurance companies, to be distributed to farmers, they encountered difficulties when farmers, citing previous instances of free fertilizers during the tenure of former President John Mahama, refused to pay for the distributed fertilizers.

As a result, Mr Ntim noted that the distributors were unable to recover the funds invested in the fertilizer business. However, they now face legal threats from the insurance companies, despite no communication or intervention from the Cocoa Board, which originally supplied the fertilizers.

Calling on President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and his government for intervention, he stressed that distributors demand an end to the intimidation, harassment, and attempts to tarnish their reputation.

They urge the President to intervene and restrain these entities from further actions that could jeopardize their livelihoods.

Failure to address their concerns within the stipulated timeframe will prompt the distributors to stage public demonstrations against the government, Mr Ntim warns.