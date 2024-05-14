Western Regional Command of Ghana National Fire Service observes International Fire Fighters Day

The Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service commemorated International Firefighters Day at FIjai, Sekondi Takoradi, on Friday, May 3rd, 2024.

In a poignant yet vibrant ceremony, Honorable Joe Ghartey, the Guest of Honour, expressed heartfelt appreciation to all firefighters for their selfless dedication to national duty. He praised their courage, highlighting that while others flee from fire, firefighters rush in to confront it head-on.

Addressing the gathering, Regional Commander Assistant Chief Fire Officer Frederick Ohemeng reflected on the significance of International Firefighters’ Day, which has evolved into a tradition since its inception in 1999. He underscored the crucial role firefighters play in safeguarding communities, national security, and sustainable development.

Chief Officer Ohemeng emphasized that despite the global recognition of International Firefighters’ Day, its significance is yet to be fully embraced in Ghana. He stressed the importance of raising awareness and garnering support from the media and the public to honor firefighters' invaluable contributions.

Highlighting the Western Regional Command's commitment to promoting the values of International Firefighters’ Day, Chief Officer Ohemeng recounted the innovative week-long program of activities that earned them national acclaim in 2023. He noted the Command's efforts, including radio awareness campaigns, fire safety education sessions, community engagement activities, and stakeholder meetings, aimed at fostering a culture of fire safety and appreciation for firefighters.

The event was attended by heads of other security agencies in the Western Region, demonstrating solidarity and recognition of the vital role firefighters play in ensuring public safety.