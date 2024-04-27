ModernGhana logo
A new Propaganda Secretary, co-President or a Vice Presidential Material?

By Kennedy Osei-Tutu
So is one of the wicked Nkrumahs party called NDC looking for a new Propaganda Secretary, co-President or a Vice Presidential Material? I believe this running mate is indeed their new Propaganda Secretary cum co-Flagbearer. She can equally be a good mother too to Mahama.

Ghana indeed is a comedy oriented natl society. Instead of political parties going in for technocrats like the special species of Bawumia, they rather invest in communication and language experts. Clearly, breeds that lacks basic development fundamentals. Oo Ghana!

Mahama is into communication. His running mate too is into languages...lol. This explains why she's unable understand that some driver's mate are more qualified and can do a good job than their masters. They just haven't gotten the opportunity yet to control the ship. When they do, is like magic. Let the BNI guys on me acting as my real-life setting lifelong Prison Guards as their Prisoner of War (PoW) on their war with grandpa Kwesi Ansu give her this intel and ask her to verify with a simple research at Kwame Nkrumah Circle Public Transport Terminal (my usual place of hanging out ever since they totally annihilated my life and career for 13 years now, demonic rulers of Ghana!)

By: Kennedy Osei-Tutu a.k.a. Kofi Rawlings, a.k.a. Ghana Prince, a.k.a. Chocolate Soldier, a.k.a. O2K, a.k.a. ONE STONE. Birth Name: Nana Kofi Ansu-Gyeabour.

