2024 elections: NDC to officially unveil Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate tomorrow

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will officially present professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as its running mate for the 2024 elections tomorrow at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

In a press statement on Tuesday, April 23, the party's National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi announced that the unveiling ceremony will take place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at UPSA.

"The National Democratic Congress wishes to remind the general public that a ceremony will be held tomorrow, 24th April, 2024 to officially outdoor its Running Mate for the upcoming general elections, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang," said Sammy Gyamfi.

According to the statement, all invited guests are expected to be seated by 4pm for activities ahead of the main program scheduled to commence at 5pm.

Party faithfuls and members of the general public have also been invited to witness the unveiling on a first come, first served basis from a designated entry gate and seating area.

Only accredited journalists from authorized media houses will be granted access to camera stands and a dedicated media zone at the venue. The event will also be broadcast live on Multi TV HD+.

"A number of activities have been slated from 4pm before the official start of the main program at 5pm," Gyamfi added.