Alhaji Fuseini Musah hands over completed Kobilmahagu Dam to the community

The Constituency Chairman of NPP, Chief Alhassan Yussif Mozeli handed over the completed Kobilmahagu dam on behalf of NPP Parliamentary candidate, Alhaji Fuseini Musah to the revered Chief and the good people of the community and its surrounding areas.

He was accompanied by the Secretary, Organizer, Communication Director, and other members of the team for a short handing-over ceremony at the dam site.

The revered Chief of the community Nyab Kpamahi Naa, Nyab Dabokpa Naa, and some of his sub-chiefs, opinion leaders, the Assemblyman of the Electoral Area, the Electoral Area Coordinator for NPP, and the Imam were present for a successful handing over ceremony of the dam.

Worth noting, the Constituency Chairman stressed the need for the good people of the community to support the NPP Parliamentary candidate for more developmental projects to be brought on board. He further told the good people about other important projects being earmarked to alleviate their challenges in the area of water and other basic needs.

The Chief of Kobilmahagu added his voice by thanking Alhaji Fuseini Musah for this great intervention in completing the dam which came at the right time. He also called on Alhaji Fuseini Musah to help in reshaping the Ghanasco dam which needs urgent attention.

Some of the women at the ceremony also expressed their utmost happiness and excitement for the great work done on the dam which will go a long way to ease the water situation in the community and its environs. They promised to rally behind Alhaji Fuseini Musah for this completed dam ready for use once rains set in.

The good people of the community were full of joy, happiness, and excitement about this completed dam and the ongoing construction of the CHPS Compound in the same Kobilmahagu Electoral Area.