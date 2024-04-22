Is Ashanti Region going to be NPP's waterloo?

Friends, I'm glad to come your way with another writing lecture, and this time around I'm going to talk about Choice of Words.

Words are the key ingredients for writing -- every skilled writer is a wordsmith. Careful word choice is an important part of writing which can transform a dull subject into an engaging one. It is essential that you choose words that capture meaningful and exciting imagery to your readers.

The story is told of how the speechwriters of a former US president, John F. Kennedy laboured all night in deciding between using "enemy" and "foe" when drafting his January 20, 1961 inaugural speech. The speechwriters wanted to use a less harsh word to describe those who did not like America. So, after a very long brainstorming session which lasted for several hours, they concluded on "foe".

Their decision was based on the fact that even though both words refer to a person who hates or opposes someone or something, an "enemy" does it actively with much more passion.

This is the portion of the inaugural speech I'm referring to: " We dare not forget today that we are the heirs of that first revolution. Let the word go forth from this time and place, to friend and foe alike. . . ."

Having finished with today's lecture, I have noticed that the New Patriotic Party is gradually losing its grip on the Ashanti Region, the main pillar behind the party’s electoral victories ahead of the elections in December 7, 2024.

The NPP sympathisers in the region appear to be disappointed in the performance of the party in the area of development and are encouraging the electorate in the region to vote against it in the upcoming general elections.

For instance, traders at the Kumasi Kejetia Market not too long ago

have accused the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government for doing nothing significant to deserve re-election in the 2024 elections.

The traders in a press conference questioned the government's commitment to the completion of the Kejetia phases 2 and 3 market projects for which thousands of traders have been ejected to enable the project to commence.

This sentiment of the people of the Ashanti Region has been confirmed by a latest survey of the Global Info Analytics which has it that 76% of people interviewed in the Ashanti Region said they voted for Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election while 22% said they voted for John Mahama.

Interestingly, this time around, 54% said they will vote for Bawumia, 31% for Mahama, 12% for Alan, 2% for Kwame Bediako and 2% for the others.

Given that the Ashanti Region is the single region that has been contributing heavily in the electoral fortunes of the NPP, a relatively measly 54% for Bawumia must be a source of worry to the Elephant Fraternity. And it sounds like the people of Ashanti Region are poised to ring the bell to usher the Elephant into its natural abode, the bush.

Anthony Obeng Afrane