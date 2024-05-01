ModernGhana logo
Disrespecting chiefs not good for our children

Disrespecting chiefs not good for our children
I love Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All" - parts of its lyrics admonishes us to teach our children well and let them lead the way: and that we should give them a sense of pride because they are our future.

Against this background, I feel bilious about what we are teaching our children in the name of politics in this country. It is now common for people to grossly disrespect our traditional rulers without any sense of shame or remorse, all because power must be obtained at all costs! What legacy are we leaving behind? I fear of a declension of our future generation, and I'm deadly serious about this. And this must be the concern of all too!

Perhaps, out of innocent curiosity I want to know why religious leaders, leaders of civil society groups, celebrities, etc, have not come out to condemn this most execrable trend?

During President Mahama's regime the Conference of Catholic Bishops for example issued a statement on the negative impact of dumsor and the challenges the NHIS was going through, and I thought it was not a bad thing to draw government's attention to such issues. But why are they not speaking now that dumsor has re-occured and intensified?

And why are the religious leaders, the Celebrities and others not showing concern about this shameful trend of disrespect for our chiefs which is a threat to the moral fabric of our society? I view this with extreme detestation and disgust!

Disrespect towards our traditional rulers means disrespect for our dear nation. I want to believe that it is an oversight on the part of these opinion leaders not to have taken notice and condemned this unfortunate acts; in which case I think some people are committing a serious sin of omission which carries a grave burden of consequences; and must bow their heads in penitence and grief now that I'm drawing their attention to it.

Anthony Obeng Afrane

