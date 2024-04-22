ASA Savings and Loans organises free eye care for clients, residents in Ablekuma

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd as part of its resolve to give back to society has organised a free health screening for clients and the people of Ablekuma and its environs.

The exercise spearheaded by Ablekuma Business Centre of Savings and Loans provided free eye care for clients and residents.

In addition to the eye care, the over 200 people who benefited from the exercise were screened for malaria, hepatitis, and blood pressure, and were given free medicine based on their diagnoses.

The first 40 people also received new mosquito nets as part of an initiative by ASA Savings and Loans to help fight malaria.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the health screening, the branch manager for ASA Savings and Loans Ablekuma Centre, Mrs. Lucy Amoako stressed that it is a priority for the company to always give back to the communities they operate in.

“Today we are doing health screening. It’s part of our corporate social responsibility activities. It’s not always that we gain from the clients, sometimes we have to give clients some benefits as well. This is not just for the clients but do the entire community,” she said.

Mrs. Amoako further called on women who trade or own businesses to visit any branch of ASA Savings and Loans to access the services.

She said the company is there to support such women with soft loans to grow their businesses.

On his part, the lead medical officer from Modern Care Clinic, Dr. Abdul Rahman praised ASA Savings and Loans for organising the free health screening for its clients and residents in Ablekuma.

He urged the public to always try and go to the hospital for checkups, adding that this will help them identify sicknesses early and get them treated.

“It’s good to see that people are really patronising this. It’s very good to do regular checks to identify anything wrong with you. So many people are walking with BP but they don’t know so when you check and you get to know then you can take steps to address the situation,” Dr. Abdul Rahman said.

One of the beneficiaries of the health screening in Ablekuma, Theresa Asiedu said she is grateful to ASA Savings and Loans for allowing Ablekuma residents to benefit from the exercise.

She said because of that she has received free medical care together with her husband and 10-year-old boy.

The free health screening held in Ablekuma on Thursday, April 18, is just one of many that have been held this year by ASA Savings and Loans.

Every year the company organises similar exercises in the various communities to give back to the people.

In addition to health screenings, ASA Savings and Loans also make donations and scholarships to brilliant but needy students.