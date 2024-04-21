Spare Us Such Bogus Trokosi Statistics

21.04.2024 LISTEN

No wonder then that the Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is reported to have vehemently refuted the asinine claim by a Mr. Derick Emmanuel Xatse, described by the media as a policy analyst at a so-called Institute for Energy Security (IES), that during the four-and-half years that the twice-defeated, one-term former President John “Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama plunged Ghana into complete and Stygian darkness, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) actually increased energy or electricity generation and supply in the country exponentially by approximately 23-percent, compared to an infinitesimal 6-percent increment in the 7 years, so far, that the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party has held the reins of democratic governance (See “Mahama Increased Electricity by 22.74%, Akufo-Addo 5.6% - IES Research” Ghanaweb.com 4/11/24).

This Orwellian or Animal-Farm type of “Statistically Reverse” and perverse propaganda spiel reminds Yours Truly about a similarly criminally concocted statistical hogwash churned into our media mainstream by Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, the North-Tongu National Democratic Congress-sponsored Member of Parliament, in the runup to the 2016 General Election, when Mr. Ablakwa shamelessly and scandalously claimed that the man who could not turn the lights on for even 24 Minutes had, somehow, actually created more than 200,000 jobs for the very young and talented and able-bodied Ghanaian youths whom Yagbonwura Okogufuo Kwame Gonja could not even offer access to a Fee-Free Senior High School System of education.

Of course, Mr. Ablakwa was referring to his Chief Patron and Prime Benefactor, to wit, the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. John “Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying” Dramani Mahama. What was clearly not being said or modestly and humbly admitted – and nobody really expected him to, by the way – was the fact that the Wood Supreme Court-defying criminal scofflaw was mischievously and conveniently ignoring the grim reality of the fact that, at the very least, the Mahama-piloted ragtag regime of Dumsor had thoroughly and completely destroyed an excess of 200,000 Ghanaian jobs. In short, Mr. Okuzdeto “The Jato” Ablakwa clearly meant to deliberately, peevishly and savagely insult the intelligence of Ghanaian citizens and voters, the very people whom the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, has often claimed have the memory capacity of poultry chickens and other lower farm and wild animals.

Now, if, indeed, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has merely added a diddly 5.6-percent energy to the nation’s power grid over the course of the last 7 years and, yet, had been able to keep the lights on, almost uninterruptedly for just as long, then Ghanaian voters ought to ask themselves why the former President who had supposedly been able to add the remarkably significant energy-generation capacity of some 24-percent to our national power grid or bank could not even turn or keep the lights on for more than 24 Minutes, and yet has the temerity to promise Ghanaian voters the creation of a 24-Hour Economy, in the highly unlikely event of Mr. SADA Gravy-Train Conductor and the National Democratic Congress’ being returned to the Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed Jubilee House.

Which is also why it perfectly makes quite a heck of a lot of sense that Candidate-General John “Gnassingbe” Dramani Mahama would also be desperately pleading to be allowed back into Jubilee House, so that: “I can correct my past mistakes.” Now, is this political comedian also going to resurrect those Ghanaian citizens and voters who have since passed on while he was recklessly and cavalierly committing those self-confessed “mistakes.” We are talking about justice and condign restitution here. If such lame plea and grotesque display of lurid narcissism-underlain declaration does not reek and/or smack of morally insufferable arrogance, then one sincerely does not know what else to make and/or impute to the same.

In other words, is this clinically capricious and downright crapulous demand not at once a flagitious and a flagrant display of the selfsame arrogance that made the Rawlings-appointed former “Shit-Bomber” presume himself and his status and stature in Ghanaian society to be way over and above those of each and every Ghanaian citizen, with the charitable exception of the late President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, the universally acclaimed Founding-Father of the National Democratic Congress and the quondam mentor of Kwame Gonja, and former President John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor?

But, of course, it also goes without saying that the credibility of any reputable media portal that glibly and facilely consents to publishing such quintessential trash as that which has been produced by Mr. Derick Emmanuel Xatse and smugly sponsored by any think tank, such as the scholastically impoverished and intellectually malnourished so-called Institute for Energy Security, ought to have the professional credentials of its staff promptly and summarily revoked. It is a morally and a politically irredeemable laughing-stock representation of Ghana’s intellectual community to both the nation and the global community at large. But the most pathetic and scandalous of all is any individual and/or organization that so facilely and promiscuously consents to the funding of such morally despicable and intellectually wasteful poppycock.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

April 11, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]