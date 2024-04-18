Meta releases new version of conversational AI across its platforms

Meta has unveiled a major upgrade to its intelligent conversational agent Meta AI with the release of the new Llama 3 model.

Integrating this state-of-the-art AI into its suite of apps, Meta aims to provide users with the most capable digital assistant available for free.

In a video posted on his WhatsApp channel on Thursday, April 18, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout of Llama 3 which the company has open-sourced, believing it surpasses other AI in terms of intelligence and capabilities.

The new model powers Meta AI, granting it "the ability to animate photos" and "generate high quality images so fast that it creates and updates them in real-time as you're typing."

To enhance accessibility, Meta has integrated Meta AI directly into the search functions on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Users can also access the AI through a dedicated website, meta.ai.

"Our goal is to build the world's leading AI," Zuckerberg stated.

He added Meta AI will "generate a playback video of your creation process," a feature designed for the artistic co-creation between user and AI.