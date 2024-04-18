ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Meta releases new version of conversational AI across its platforms

Technology Meta releases new version of conversational AI across its platforms
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Meta has unveiled a major upgrade to its intelligent conversational agent Meta AI with the release of the new Llama 3 model.

Integrating this state-of-the-art AI into its suite of apps, Meta aims to provide users with the most capable digital assistant available for free.

In a video posted on his WhatsApp channel on Thursday, April 18, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout of Llama 3 which the company has open-sourced, believing it surpasses other AI in terms of intelligence and capabilities.

The new model powers Meta AI, granting it "the ability to animate photos" and "generate high quality images so fast that it creates and updates them in real-time as you're typing."

To enhance accessibility, Meta has integrated Meta AI directly into the search functions on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Users can also access the AI through a dedicated website, meta.ai.

"Our goal is to build the world's leading AI," Zuckerberg stated.

He added Meta AI will "generate a playback video of your creation process," a feature designed for the artistic co-creation between user and AI.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Meta releases new version of conversational AI across its platforms Meta releases new version of conversational AI across its platforms

1 hour ago

Cape Town named Africas Best Airport 2024 by Skytrax Cape Town named Africa’s Best Airport 2024 by Skytrax

1 hour ago

Bono East: Four injured after hearse transporting corpse crashes into a truck Bono East: Four injured after hearse transporting corpse crashes into a truck

1 hour ago

Sir Sam Jonah, Chancellor of University of Cape Coast UCC ‘Be courageous, find your voice to defend our democracy’ — Sam Jonah urges journ...

1 hour ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for NDC Exodus of doctors, nurses and teachers have worsened because of unserious Akufo-...

1 hour ago

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi 2024 election: Avoid insults, cutting down people in search of power – National ...

1 hour ago

Former NDC member Stephen Atubigaleft and 2024 NDC running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ‘You passed through the back door but congratulations’ — Atubiga on Prof Jane Na...

1 hour ago

Economist and Head of Research at Danquah Institute, Dr. Frank Banor Government’s $21.1 billion added to the stock of public debt has been spent judi...

1 hour ago

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfileft and President Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo will soon relocate Mahama’s Ridge Hospital to Kumasi for recommission...

1 hour ago

Sam Jonah We must not compromise on our defence of national interest; this is the time to ...

Just in....
body-container-line