Akufo-Addo commissions Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially commissioned the Kumasi One Thermal Power Plant (KITPP) at Anwomaso in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region with a pledge to expand the country's power generation capacity.

The project which was opened on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 is expected to generate 150 megawatts of power to the middle and northern belt of the country.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the Thermal Power Plant represents a significant step forward in the country’s quest to provide sustainable energy for Ghanaians.

He noted that the project would boost energy supply in the country.

"This project is a confirmation of my government's resolve to ensure all parts of the country have the necessary infrastructure that will spur development," he said.

He noted that the NPP-led administration has embarked on results-oriented projects and will continue to come out with more pragmatic policies for the development of the country.

In his speech, the Board Chairman for the Volta River Authority, Mr Kofi Tutu Agyare said the siting of a power plant in Kumasi would ensure that electricity consumers in the middle and the northern parts of the country received quality and reliable power.

The project, according to him, also aims at the efficient optimization of the use of a strategic national asset.

"This project will ensure the efficient utilization of gas resources concentrated in the western part of the country and also create job opportunities for people in Kumasi and its immediate environs," he noted.

He thanked the President, Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST Professor Rita Akosua Dickson and all stakeholders for making the project a success.