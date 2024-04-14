Should the Ghana Bar Association not speak out against lawyers aiding and abetting the rip-off of Mother Ghana?

14.04.2024 LISTEN

Dear critical-reader, as a wise and aspirational African people, perhaps the question we must ponder over in Ghana is: Should the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), not speak out against lawyers aiding and abetting the rip-off of Mother Ghana?

It will be recalled that in the not too distant past, the GBA used to be the voice and conscience of the nation, regularly condemning

scandalous conduct by sundry high-level public officials and appointees of governments-of-the-day. Those were the halcyon days of the legal profession - during which they fought state capture rent seeking by our greed-filled and hard-of-hearing ruling elites.

The same cannot be said about the GBA (and its bedfellow, the General Legal Council's Disciplinary Committee, which, today, seldom raps errant lawyers reported to them by victimised clients, on their knuckles, sadly). Pity.

Truth be told, by their shameful-monstrous-deeds and egregious wicked-inactions, many Ghanaian lawyers would, as sure as day follows night, be considered racketeers and criminals in other jurisdictions. Most definitely, lol. Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiiii, oooo, Ghanafuor. Yooooooo...

Whatever be the case, the question is: Who are those in our benighted Republic, who provide the legal frameworks that legalise the many one-side, unconscionable agreements ripping-off our country so egregiously, I ask?

Furthermore, dear critical-reader, is it also not a fact that today, even as we speak, Ghana is negotiating with that dreadful company (with a terrible record of cheating in Africa, which dumped toxic waste material in the Ivory Coast, once upon a time, which killed scores of Ivorians, and also made zillions profiteering here, and got away with selling Ghana substandard fuel that ruined countless vehicle engines, by saying they met market standards in Ghana), Trafigura, to find a more affordable way to pay them judgement debt they secured from a UK court, for a power agreement that it is an open secret in Ghana was secured 100% by bribing top officials across the upper echelons of Ghanaian officialdom?

The question is: Why did none of the so-called legal luminaries from Ghana not point that out to the British judge who gave the judgement against Ghana - acting as friends of the court: and, above all, why is the GBA not demanding that Ghana appeals against that iniquitous judgement?

Finally, dear critical-reader, one's humble prayer to the Lord God Almighty is that he ensures that all the lawyers in our country, who aid and abet the rip-off of Mother Ghana, roast in the hottest part of hell, when they die their guaranteed-miserable-deaths. The time has come for the GBA to wake up from its deep slumber, and start speaking out against lawyers who aid and abet the rip-off of Mother Ghana. Full stop. Case closed. A word to the wise...