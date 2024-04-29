Cleaner to face court over Cashier’s death at Twumasiwaa Hospital

Gideon Vitlas, a 24-year-old cleaner, is to stand trial in an Accra High Court on May 22, 2024, for his alleged involvement in the death of a cashier at Twumasiwaa Hospital.

During a committal proceeding, Vitlas is to face a charge of murder following the Attorney General's advice.

Vitlas, a Nigerian, is alleged to have murdered Patience Quaye, 35, a single mother who worked as a cashier at Twumasiwaa Hospital in East Legon, Accra.

The Attorney General’s representative told the Kaneshie District Court that the state would bring five witnesses, including Mohammed Mubarak, who had been released earlier.

Mubarak, a worker of the hospital, was picked up when investigations began.

He was alleged to have conspired with Vitlas to commit the crime.

The prosecution said it would also present several evidence to substantiate the murder charge against Vitlas.

Meanwhile, Vitlas told the District Court, presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye during the committal proceedings, that he only went to the hospital to steal some money he desperately needed, and that he had no intention of killing the deceased.

The prosecution said that Vitlas was dismissed in February 2023 for alleged pilfering and was warned not to return to the hospital.

The court heard that, despite Management’s warning, Vitlas had been sneaking into the yard with the help of Mubarak, who was still working at the facility, to engage in alleged criminal activities.

The prosecution told the court that on March 6, 2023, the deceased worked the morning shift and reported for work as the cashier on duty.

On March 7, 2023, about 1330 hours, the deceased went to use the restroom in the Administrator’s Office.

Vitlas, who showed up at the facility, allegedly followed the victim into the Administrator’s office, grabbed her from behind, and strangled her.

According to the prosecution, Vitlas dragged the cashier’s motionless body into the storeroom, which he then locked.

Vitlas allegedly took the cash office key, opened the office, ransacked it, and stole GHC1,200 and the deceased’s mobile phone.

The following day, the deceased’s relatives and hospital management searched for the victim but were unsuccessful, so they reported the case to the police.

On March 8, 2023, after a thorough search of all offices, the police discovered that the key to the storeroom could not be found, therefore the door was forcibly opened, and the victim’s body was found in a decomposition state.

Vitlas escaped after committing the crime, but investigations led to his arrest in Koforidua, where he explained how he stole the money, sold the deceased phone in Madina for GHC150, and left the GHC1,200 he stole to a friend for safekeeping.

GNA