GUM won't join Alan’s ARC – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews, the founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has declined an offer to join Mr Alan Kyerematen's Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) for the 2024 general elections.

Mr Andrews firmly stated that GUM would not engage in forming alliances with any political party, let alone a movement.

He cited Mr Kyerematen's absence from the Electoral Commission's records as a reason for his refusal to join the alliance.

He emphasised the distinction between GUM as a political party and ARC as a movement, asserting that alliances should be formed between political parties, not movements.

Mr Andrews expressed his readiness for GUM to consider forming an alliance with a political party leading the polls in a potential run-off scenario.

Speaking on Class 91.3 FM's morning show hosted by Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang on Monday, April 29, 2024, Mr Andrews suggested that Mr Kyerematen should instead consider joining GUM to advance the agenda of unseating the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7, 2024, elections.

He emphasised the political nature of GUM compared to ARC, which he described as a movement, stating that alliances should be between political entities.

—Classfmonline

