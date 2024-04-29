Dumsor under Mahama managed better than Akufo-Addo – Betty Mould-Iddrisu

29.04.2024 LISTEN

Former Attorney-General Betty Mould-Iddrisu has waded into the ongoing power crisis in Ghana, stating that the Mahama administration managed the situation better than the current New Patriotic Party government.

Her comments follow remarks made by former GIMPA Rector Professor Stephen Adei, who suggested that the current power crisis is not as severe as during the Mahama administration.

However, in an interview with TV3, Mrs Mould-Iddrisu expressed her concern over the current erratic power supply under the NDC, noting that it was not as bad as the situation under the current Akufo-Addo administration.

She highlighted the challenges faced in the Ashanti Region, particularly after the renaming of the Ameri plant, describing the level of power outages as unparalleled.

“After the renaming of the Ameri plant, the dumsor that we have experienced in the region [Ashanti Region] is unparalleled, even during our time, there wasn’t dumsor like that, and people are now fed up.”

—citinewsroom