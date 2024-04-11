Using religion as a weapon in 2024 elections must not be encouraged

There is little doubt that one of the major political challenges in today's world is the rise in whipping up religious sentiments for political gain. Such acts are most dangersome and could tear societies apart and threaten our evolving democracy.

The main UN global policy framework for combatting religious intolerance against persons based on religion or belief is set down in Council resolution 16/18 which was adopted by consensus in March 2011, and hailed by stakeholders from all regions and faiths as a turning point in international efforts to confront religious intolerance.

Unfortunately, some people are tacitly and blatantly engaging in such acts, and many have accused certain politicians for weaponising religion and whipping up religious sentiments for political advantage which could be very dangerous especially in an election year.

The lyrics of Alpha Blondy's "Jerusalem" which talks about religious tolerance excites me so much. It says that from the Bible to the Koran you can see Christians, Jews and Muslims living together and praying.

Alpha Blondy, is an Ivorian reggae singer and international recording artist. Many of his songs are politically and socially motivated, and are mainly sang in his native language Dyula, French and English, though he occasionally uses other languages such as Arabic or Hebrew.

According to a review of "Jerusalem" by Nathan Bush, despite heated protests from his parents, Alpha Blondy abandoned his studies in education to establish himself as a singer, a move influenced by his discovery of the Rastafarian faith and the music of international reggae star Bob Marley.

As claimed by Nathan Bush, Blondy's longtime dream was fulfilled in 1986 when, five years after Marley's death, the singer's backing band, the Wailers, supplied the rhythms for Blondy's third album. Recorded in Jamaica, "Jerusalem" remains one of Blondy's most satisfying song collections.

Against this background, using religion as a tool to gain advantage in this year's elections must be discouraged, and I entreat the electorate to vote against anyone who does that because Christians and Muslims must live in peace: shalom, salamu alaykum.

Anthony Obeng Afrane