Issues with transformers have been resolved; era of dumsor won’t return – Akufo-Addo assure Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that the era of persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outages (dumsor) will not return.

Ghanaians have endured unannounced power outages since February this year.

Although many described it as a return of dumsor and called for a load-shedding timetable, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) ignored the calls.

ECG insisted that the power issues being experienced due to faults with some transformers.

Today, President Akufo-Addo has indicated that all those issues have been resolved.

Speaking at the Workers’ Day parade in Accra on Wednesday, May 1, the President assured that ‘dumsor’ era won’t return.

“Issues surrounding the maintenance of the transformers have been resolved, Indeed we have witnessed stable power supply across the country with no load shedding reported anywhere yesterday…I am confident that the unfortunate era of dumsor will not return,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

May Day, or Workers’ or Labour Day, is celebrated annually in Ghana on May 1.

The day is marked as a holiday to celebrate all workers across the country.

It is being marked with a parade by trade unions and labour associations at Independence Square today.

This year’s Workers’ Day celebration is on the theme, "Elections 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development”.