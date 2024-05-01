Workers’ Day: Wages are so low workers cannot meet basic necessities in life – TUC Secretary General laments

TUC Secretary General, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah

The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah has lamented the challenges facing workers in the country.

Speaking at the Workers’ Day parade held at the Independence Square on Wednesday, May 1, Dr. Yaw Baah raised concern about the low wages workers receive.

He said Ghanaian workers struggle to afford basic necessities in life.

“Wages are so low in some private institutions and public institutions…because of low wages many workers retire and earn so low pensions. They can’t meet the basic necessities in life,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah said.

According to the TUC Secretary General, no signs are pointing to an end to the challenges facing Ghanaian workers.

He called on government to take key steps to protect workers in the country.

“It appears there is no end in sight for the challenges, we were told that an IMF bailout will help but we know that an IMF bailout can’t be the solution to the economic hardship…We have a lot to do to protect the workers of Ghana,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah said.

This year’s Workers’ Day celebration is on the theme, "Elections 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development”.