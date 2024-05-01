ModernGhana logo
We will resist attempt by gov’t to appoint apparatchiks, ‘goro boys’ into Civil Service – CLOGSAG

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has kicked against unmerited appointments into the civil service.

Speaking at the Workers’ Day celebration in Accra on Wednesday, May 1, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe-Addo warned that they will resist attempts by any government to appoint political apparatchiks and ‘goro boys’ into the Civil Service.

In his address, Mr. Bampoe-Addo urged all civil servants to vote for a government that will uphold integrity, anonymity and permanence in the Civil Service in the 2024 general election.

“The people in the Civil Service should vote a government that will uphold integrity, anonymity and permanence in the Civil Service. We will also resist any attempt by any government to appoint political apparatchiks and goro boys into the Service,” the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG said.

May Day, or Workers’ or Labour Day, is celebrated annually in Ghana on May 1.

The day is marked as a holiday to celebrate all workers across the country.

It is being marked with a parade by trade unions and labour associations at Independence Square today.

This year’s Workers’ Day celebration is on the theme, "Elections 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development”.

