Lack of patriotism is the country's biggest challenge - Opinion leader

An opinion leader in Asuofua, a town along the Kumasi-Barekesse road in the Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti region, Nana Alhaji, has bemoaned the growing lack of patriotism in the country, describing it as Ghana's biggest challenge.

In an interview with this reporter, Alhaji noted that many Ghanaians' patriotic sense and responsibilities are lost.

Nana Alhaji made references to the illegal mining (galamsey) menace in the country as a clear example of the lack of patriotism by some Ghanaians.

"Look, our entire rivers have been destroyed by the senseless and unbridled abuse caused by greed, unpatriotic attitudes and the failure of mining supervisory agencies, and the security agencies to enforce the laws," he stated.

According to him, the brazenness and impunity in the country is worrying.

"There is no doubt that institutions have been weak, and the commitment of successive governments even weaker because of shallow political will," he observed.

He emphasised that until the average Ghanaian recognises the need to show responsibility, first to himself, family and environment, "we will continue to experience economic, social and political poverty, for a very long time to come."