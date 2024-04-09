ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lack of patriotism is the country's biggest challenge - Opinion leader

By King Amoah || Contributor
Social News Lack of patriotism is the country's biggest challenge - Opinion leader
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

An opinion leader in Asuofua, a town along the Kumasi-Barekesse road in the Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti region, Nana Alhaji, has bemoaned the growing lack of patriotism in the country, describing it as Ghana's biggest challenge.

In an interview with this reporter, Alhaji noted that many Ghanaians' patriotic sense and responsibilities are lost.

Nana Alhaji made references to the illegal mining (galamsey) menace in the country as a clear example of the lack of patriotism by some Ghanaians.

"Look, our entire rivers have been destroyed by the senseless and unbridled abuse caused by greed, unpatriotic attitudes and the failure of mining supervisory agencies, and the security agencies to enforce the laws," he stated.

According to him, the brazenness and impunity in the country is worrying.

"There is no doubt that institutions have been weak, and the commitment of successive governments even weaker because of shallow political will," he observed.

He emphasised that until the average Ghanaian recognises the need to show responsibility, first to himself, family and environment, "we will continue to experience economic, social and political poverty, for a very long time to come."

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Galamsey: Chiefs, residents of Atti-Morkwa District invoke curses on NDC chairman for allegedly destroying their farmland Galamsey: Chiefs, residents of Atti-Morkwa District invoke curses on NDC chairma...

2 hours ago

NDC Activist reiterate concerns over Dr Omane Boamah's competency as Election Director NDC Activist reiterate concerns over Dr Omane Boamah's competency as Election Di...

2 hours ago

Parks and Gardens to demolish illegal structures of encroachers Parks and Gardens to demolish illegal structures of encroachers

2 hours ago

Mahama is a humble, listening leader – GUTA president Mahama is a humble, listening leader – GUTA president

2 hours ago

Benso Oduro Boateng aka Funny Face Funny Face granted GHC120,000 bail

2 hours ago

GUTA president endorses Mahamas 24-Hour economy policy GUTA president endorses Mahama’s 24-Hour economy policy

3 hours ago

Water scarcity hit residents of Atwima Nwabiagya North District Water scarcity hit residents of Atwima Nwabiagya North District

3 hours ago

I will keep fighting you for better conditions of service for UTAG-UG members – Prof. Gyampo to Education Minister I will keep fighting you for better conditions of service for UTAG-UG members – ...

3 hours ago

We won't come out of dumsor crisis anytime soon unless govt addresses financial issues – Edward Bawa We won't come out of ‘dumsor’ crisis anytime soon unless gov’t addresses financi...

3 hours ago

Mustapha Gbande, NDC Deputy General Secretary Ejisu by-election: ‘NPP behaving as if they were waiting for John Kumah to die s...

Just in....
body-container-line