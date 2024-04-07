A quick note to Kwame Sefa Kaye of Peace FM - on why legacy media creative-thinking matters

Yewura Kwame, thank you for the marvellous work you do for Mother Ghana. Having said so, let me also humbly make the point, with the greatest respect, that lest they be accused of deliberately devaluing a national asset, to pave the way for regime crony tycoons to acquire them cheaply, and avoid public approbium (by a suitably conditioned public), legacy media broadcast journalists ought to weight their words when live on-air, carefully, oooo, lol. Always. Yoooooooo...

In that vein, legacy media professionals in a bankrupted African nation being robbed blind in public procurement contract after public procurement contract, by powerful self-seeking state capture rent seekers, must never ever rubbish, or devalue, national assets built, or procured, with hapless taxpayers' monies.

That said, do pause for a moment - and see in your mind's eye, a repurposed Ho Airport. Ditto the proposed Cape Coast airport, repurposed too.

Surely, you would no longer think of both airports as "useless" - were they to be repurposed: to serve as military air bases (with new barrack towns), for the men and women of a new Ghana Armed Forces Homeland Force's Flying Corps, which handles military grade drones and EV vertical-take-off-and-landing flying cars? Dig? Sarjewah.

Yewura Kwame, in serving Mother Ghana, creative-original-thinking actually helps, oooo, Massa, lol. If the above mentioned ideas were implemented by our hard-of-hearing political class, some of the members of which make up today's government-of-the-day, believe you me, Yewura Kwame, our bankrupted and benighted Republic, could save a great deal of taxpayer money - were a 4th armed service of the Ghana Armed Forces to be created by the merger of the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Prison Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Forestry Commission.

When you carefully peruse all the above-mentioned bleeding-edge policy ideas, Yewura Kwame, one hopes that you always remember that creative thinking amongst patriotic legacy media professionals, in a nation sitting atop a ticking social time that could explode at any moment, if triggered by on-air-egregious-negativity, by broadcast journalists, actually matters, oooo, lol. Always. Yooooooo. A word to the wise...