‘Ghanaian youth more concerned about celebrity’s private life than scholarship scandal’ — Edem Agbana

Eric Edem Agbana, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ketu North
Eric Edem Agbana, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ketu North

National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana has criticized Ghanaian youth for being more engaged with celebrity gossip rather than issues of governance and accountability.

In a Facebook post on Friday, April 5, Edem Agbana - who formerly served as NDC Deputy National Youth Organizer - commented on the different reactions from youth online over the past week.

On one hand, an investigative report by Fourth Estate exposed how government scholarships meant for underprivileged students were rather given to wealthy politicians and businessmen.

However, the Ketu North NDC PC noted most youth seemed more concerned with discussions surrounding an alleged sex tape involving a famous Ghanaian broadcaster.

"Most Ghanaian youths are more concerned about a celebrity’s private life than how scholarships meant for brilliant and needy students are shared by high-ranking public officials among themselves and their children," Agbana wrote.

He added that "My generation is an interesting one!" in regards to their priorities.

