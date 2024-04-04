TB is curable, seek early treatment — Afram plains residents urged

Mr. Francis Kwotua Apungu, the District Director of Health Services, Kwahu Afram Plains North

The District Director of Health Services for Kwahu Afram Plains North District, Mr. Francis Kwotua Apungu has urged residents in the District to swiftly report to health facilities when they experience excessive cough, weight loss, fever, tiredness, chest pain and cough with blood-stained sputum.

He said early detection of Tuberculosis enhances the treatment process and lifesaving as well.

Mr. Apungu made the call during the celebration of this year’s World TB Day at Adeemra in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District in the Eastern Region. This year’s event under the theme “Yes!! We Can End TB” brought together stakeholders including the traditional authority, assembly members, school children, clergy, health officers and officials from the District Assembly.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Apungu intimated that TB is cured with effective drugs using the Directly Observed Treatment (DOT) approach. The treatment regimen is for six months. Patients take their medications in their community under the supervision of a treatment supporter who could be a community health officer, a relative of the patient or a volunteer. He reminded the people that a TB patient on effective treatment is less infectious after 2 weeks but still needs to cover their mouth.

The Director highlighted challenges being encountered by the Service in the District. The issue of low TB case detection, stigmatization, huge budget gap and TB Preventive Treatment. He encouraged the people not to ostracize people under treatment. He said the fear of stigmatization is a contributing factor hindering the fight against Tuberculosis in the District. He said the District recorded a 78% cure rate from a target of 90% set for 2023. TB case notification for that same year was 48% from a target of 50%.

The District TB Coordinator, Mr. Dwamena Sefa Samuel advised the people to desist from assigning witchcraft to TB. He said the disease is transmitted from a sick TB patient as a droplet infection through coughing, singing and sneezing.

He urged early diagnosis and treatment rather than resorting to traditional herbal concoctions. He said 29 cases were reported in 2023. Two cases have been reported since the beginning of 2024. At the time of filling this report, 6 were under treatment.

The occasion was graced by placard bearing school children, some of which read “ Screening and Treatment for TB is free”, “Stop Discrimination and Stigma Against TB”, “Yes We Can End TB” and “My Child Has Been Cured of TB”.