NPP has run out of ideas on how to resolve issues facing Ghanaians — Mahama

Headlines NDC flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN
NDC flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama

Opposition NDC flagbearer and former president John Mahama has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration of running out of ideas on how to resolve the pressing issues confronting Ghanaians.

Addressing Christian leaders in Accra on Monday, May 20, Mr Mahama said the country's economic challenges continue to deepen under President Akufo-Addo due to lack of new policy initiatives from his government.

"What is going on is our concern. We are playing our part as a minority to ensure it doesn’t get worse before we get the opportunity to come into office. Inflation is still above 20%. Our debt moved from GH¢ 120 billion at the end of 2016 to GH¢ 610 billion today," Mahama said.

He continued "We need to turn that in as soon as possible. We have an administration that has run out of ideas on how to resolve the issues we face, so we need to think outside the box and see how we can salvage the situation."

Touching on corruption, the former president lamented the deteriorating performance of Ghana on the corruption perception index under the current dispensation.

"Corruption has become normal, and those engaged in it seem to have the support and protection of the people in authority. As a result, cases of financial malfeasance, stealing, the cost of inflation, sole-sourced contracts, and projects that are funded but never completed are becoming more the norm than exemption," Mr Mahama added.

The NDC flagbearer is confident his party has what it takes to turn the economy around and address Ghanaians' pressing needs when given the nod in 2024.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News Reporter

