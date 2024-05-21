ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo calls on media to uphold integrity, ethics

By Patience Anaadem, ISD || Contributor
TUE, 21 MAY 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the media to uphold the highest standards of integrity and ethics in the discharge of their duties.

He emphasised the need for the press to enlighten and mobilise society toward a common goal that respects the truth and dignity of all individuals.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Third African Media Convention (AMC) in Accra last Friday, he underscored the need for the African media to take a proactive role in educating the public on climate change issues to promote environmental sustainability.

President Akufo-Addo noted that while it was essential for the media to receive the support necessary to thrive, journalists must simultaneously commit to upholding the highest ethical values of the profession.

He stated, “We will support you to thrive but you must uphold the principles of accuracy, integrity and ethical journalism. The media’s role is not only to inform but also to inspire and mobilize society towards positive change.”

He reiterated the need for the media to navigate the challenges of misinformation and combat falsehood in its reportage and maintain its credibility.

On the issue of climate change, the President charged the media to use its powerful tools to amplify the voices of those affected by the menace, especially communities that are overlooked during international discourses.

