04.04.2024 LISTEN

Humans carry the world on their shoulders

Let's open up the toolbox of history:

Since Adam and Eva the world over in all corners and at all times revolving ideas of politics and governance hit societies with the ideas and reality of life while life answered differently. Citizens have seen the Polis, various forms of democracies, dictatorships from left to the right, absolute Monarchies, constitutional Monarchs, elected Kings and kingdoms by inheritances, new elites replacing the old elite with the same methods but in different dresses, rule of religious leaders and many more insignificant forms.

Let's open up the toolbox of ideas and visions:

Bright talented people came up with ideas and brighter people with visions of how to move a society into the next steps of their future. While alive not all these thinkers saw the manifestation of their spoken and written words been manifested in real life. All have in common a deep understanding of the fact nothing is new on planet Earth. Ideas circle above our heads and in our hearts for generations since we humans were abandoned from the Garden of Eden.

When we realized our existence we realized the need to make sense of it all and organize our time on earth. Like the stars in heaven, these thinkers pieced together ideas and pieces they thought were working well in the past so they could be of benefit for the future as well. In fact, they created new puzzles made of old puzzle pieces for generations later to recycle the puzzles by dismantling them and using the pieces for a new puzzle. Nothing new for which reason basically all wonders are accessible to anyone with an open mind and eyes to see.

Let's open up the gift box of mankind and humanity:

Who are the people who can reach out to the stars above and bring down selected stars to form a new puzzle for generations to come? Observing universal history these are charismatic personalities who during childhood or later in life before their greatness had to endure traumatic experiences with the instinct to survive and the understanding to turn their misfortune into fortunes and blessings. Queen Victoria, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther (Monch), Emperor Wilhelm II, Nelson Mandela, Willy Brandt, Adolf Hitler, Che Guevara, etc.all were faced with serious personal challenges before their historic coming out to influence their people and make a mark in world history.

Let's open up the toolbox of historic fortune:

Being able to catch the right stars of ideas from heaven and be faced with exceptional personal challenges from childhood and during the adult life does create thinkers and visionaries reflected in the books of history. To make it big and exceptional in life the right personality must be born at the right time of need. Ideas and visions never run from planet Earth but constantly like planets circle around the light of life while humans come and go. The moment both factors meet and trouble on Earth needs to be solved the charisma in a specific person takes control of the devastating situation. The Life of Jesus Christ is therefore a perfect example.