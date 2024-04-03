I gave Anas $100,000 to kill my documentary – Kwesi Nyantakyi reveals

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has disclosed that he paid $100,000 to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a bid to stop the release of the damning video.

Nyantakyi resigned from his roles at the GFA, CAF, and FIFA following the release of the video of him and other football administrators compromising the integrity of the game on a large scale in 2018.

He was later handed a lifetime ban from football, which was later reduced to 15 years.

In an interview with Onua TV on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Mr. Nyantakyi revealed that Anas had demanded $150,000 from him to withhold the video.

However, Mr. Nyantakyi, who was unable to meet the full amount, could only afford $100,000, which ultimately led to the release of the incriminating footage.

He criticized Anas, claiming that despite portraying himself as an anti-corruption crusader, he was driven by financial gain. Nyantakyi described the situation as blackmail and admitted to paying $100,000.

Despite Nyantakyi’s efforts to retrieve the money after the video’s release, he alleged that the repayment was delayed and provided in instalments.

“He said he’s an anti-corruption crusader but he’s doing that for money. They charged me 150, 000 dollars. He sent my colleague at the Executive Committee, Adam Munkaila, who took me to a certain lawyer, Kwame Gyan, a lecturer at Legon.

“He told me Anas had informed him about my case, he was his student and this was the amount he wanted. We went to his house around Westland, it was my first time there.

He asked me to bring this amount which was like a blackmail. Anas demanded 150, 000 dollars from these people. I paid 100,000 dollars and they said it was not enough. I paid 100, 000 dollars to Kwame Gyan.

“So when they released the video, I called Adam Munkaila to refund me and even the refund was done in pieces. Today, they would bring $20,000, and the next day another $10,000. They were giving me stories, but eventually, I got everything back.”

