Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, other 3 Ghanaians named among 2023 100 most influential young Africans

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

AvanceMedia has released its highly anticipated 2023 list of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans, highlighting individuals under 40 making strides across the continent.

Among those named in this prestigious list—the 8th edition since its inception, are five Ghanaians making waves in music, sports, entertainment and politics.

Among the list of Ghanaians is singer Black Sherif, whose afrobeats hits "Kwaku the Traveller" and "Second Sermon" topped charts across Africa last year.

The 22-year-old rose from being a YouTube sensation to one of Ghana's brightest new stars, winning the 24th VGMAs’ Artist of the Year.

Also in the list is reggae-dancehall sensation Stonebwoy, widely regarded as one of Ghana's biggest musical exports.

The 35-year-old BET-winner continues to represent Ghana globally with hits and advocacy work.

YouTube star and content creator Wode Maya made the list for entertaining and educating young Africans with his viral skits and challenges.

The 34-year-old has amassed over 1.5 million subscribers with his African tourism-inspired content.

Football star Mohammed Kudus, 23, earned recognition for his incredible performances for club and country.

The West Ham United midfielder played a key role in Ghana's campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and also the AFCON 2023 hosted in Ivory Coast.

Rounding out the list is Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George.

At just 39, Sam George has been a vocal advocate for issues like LGBTQ+ rights, leading the recently passed anti-gay bill.

The selection of these 5 young Ghanaians highlights the tremendous talent and potential emerging from the West African nation.

They join an illustrious list of pan-African leaders who are inspiring growth and progress across the continent such as Nigerian musicians; Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr and other Africans from media fraternity and others.

