ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: Consider people who can offer real solutions – CDD admonish Ghanaians

Social News Election 2024: Consider people who can offer real solutions – CDD admonish Ghanaians
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Advocacy and Policy Engagement Director at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante, has admonished Ghanaians to move beyond the country’s typical two-party rhetoric and make informed voting decisions.

He has encouraged Ghanaians to bravely support candidates who offer real solutions to the nation’s current challenges.

In a Point of View interview on Citi TV with Bernard Avle, Dr Asante said the nation is currently facing an economic crisis unseen since the 1980s, and no one is explaining to Ghanaians how they plan to address these issues.

He observed that some are making vague promises that do not align with the nation’s challenges.

He thus urged Ghanaians to bravely make the right decisions to avoid future hardships.

“I really hope that Ghanaians tackle this business as usual two-party kind of sloganeering. We are in an election year. Already you will hear people putting out very empty promises that have nothing to do with the problems that we are facing.

“We have an economic crisis that we haven’t seen since the 80s and nobody is coming to tell us how are they going to fix that problem.”

“So I am hoping that in this election we would have lot more courage because if people will go and throw these things about and then they get into government, we are the ones that are going to pick up the pieces because then they cannot offer any solutions,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

She wasnt familiar with our requirements – Ghana Consulate in NYC on unprofessional accusation by woman She wasn’t familiar with our requirements – Ghana Consulate in NYC on unprofessi...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Consider people who can offer real solutions – CDD admonish Ghanaians Election 2024: Consider people who can offer real solutions – CDD admonish Ghana...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo clocks 80 today Akufo-Addo clocks 80 today

1 hour ago

Jacob Zuma is now a fierce opponent of the ruling ANC. By GIANLUIGI GUERCIA AFP S.African ex-president Zuma escapes unharmed from car crash: police

2 hours ago

NPA announces removal of Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy to reduce cost of fuel NPA announces removal of Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy to reduce cost of...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia May this year’s Easter leave us with fond memories, good cheer and glad tidings ...

3 hours ago

Cheddar set eyes on Volta Lake Cheddar set eyes on Volta Lake 

3 hours ago

Senegal should continue on path of democracy — Akufo-Addo to President-elect Senegal should continue on path of democracy — Akufo-Addo to President-elect 

3 hours ago

NDC extends Easter greetings to Ghanaiansnationwide NDC extends Easter greetings to Ghanaians nationwide

3 hours ago

Surge in kidnappings and abductions in Nigeria worrying – Africans Risings Surge in kidnappings and abductions in Nigeria worrying – Africans Risings

Just in....
body-container-line