ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.03.2024 Social News

Make social media breaches universal crimes – Justice Sir Dennis Adjei to gov't

Make social media breaches universal crimes – Justice Sir Dennis Adjeito gov't
29.03.2024 LISTEN

Professor Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Judge of the African Court, has recommended the enactment of laws in Ghana to make some of the offences committed on social media universal crimes.

“If it is a universal offence, irrespective of where it is committed, you can be arrested and prosecuted.

The state should also lobby for treaties that will make some of the offences on disclosure of information on national security, protection of health and morals and territorial integrity or public safety extraditable, to enable Ghanaians abroad who openly commit those offences repatriated to Ghana to face prosecution”, he suggested, at a public lecture in Kumasi.

The lecture was organized by the Law Faculty of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), as part of the 5th Eminent Legal Scholars and Law Public Lecture Series,

Prof. Justice Sir Adjei's lecture was delivered on the topic “Freedom of Expression and its Legal Consequences in the Era of Social Media."

He said because Ghana did not have these laws, people have taken advantage and were causing mayhem and damaging the hard-earned reputation of others.

Prof. Justice Sir Adjei, who is also a Justice of the Court of Appeal in Ghana, called on the social media creators to help the police track these offenders.

He said since social media had come to stay with its challenges, technologies should be further developed to expose those who used social media platforms in complete disregard of laws, to be dealt with lawfully.

According to him, the purpose for introducing social media to share information and educate people had been abused as people used the platforms to defame and malign others and were not sued for a tort of defamation because these people provided false identities.

He said some of the people who are outside the jurisdiction of the court undermined the authority and impartiality of the court with impunity as the court did not have jurisdiction to deal with them.

He said these days information on national security, national interest, prevention of crime and disorder, protection of health or morals that could be protected was posted on social media to undermine the security of the state but those involved could not be brought to Ghana to be prosecuted as they were not a universal nor connectable offenses.

Prof. Justice Sir Adjei, mentioned fake news and cyberbullying as some of the serious consequences of social media, adding that, cyber-bullying remained a serious illegal effect on social media on the contemporary world and was an upfront to freedom of expression.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Make social media breaches universal crimes – Justice Sir Dennis Adjeito gov't Make social media breaches universal crimes – Justice Sir Dennis Adjei to gov't

2 hours ago

UMB recapitalisation: Dont panic, have confidence in BoG – Joe Jackson to customers UMB recapitalisation: Don’t panic, have confidence in BoG – Joe Jackson to custo...

2 hours ago

ECG blames GRIDCo over dumsor in parts of Central Region ECG blames GRIDCo over ‘dumsor’ in parts of Central Region

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo congratulates Senegals President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye Akufo-Addo congratulates Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye

2 hours ago

Time for Ghana to have binding debt regime — Isaac Adongo Time for Ghana to have binding debt regime — Isaac Adongo 

2 hours ago

Network disruptions: Under sea cables to be restored by May – NCA Network disruptions: Under sea cables to be restored by May – NCA

2 hours ago

Shrinking penis: Court remands Electrician over false alarm at Kasoa Shrinking penis: Court remands Electrician over false alarm at Kasoa

2 hours ago

Govt prioritizes primary health care – Bono East Minister Gov’t prioritizes primary health care – Bono East Minister

2 hours ago

Faye left and Sall discussed 'the major issues for the state', the presidency said. By - Senegalese PresidencyAFP Senegal's outgoing leader meets with president-elect Faye

2 hours ago

Ghanaian-American fiber optics innovator has died Ghanaian-American fiber optics innovator has died

Just in....
body-container-line