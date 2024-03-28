GCTU Alumni Race: Frank Lovejoy Ayi joins race to become Alumni President

As a proud member of our prestigious alumni association, I am happy to present myself as a candidate for Alumni President. With a strong commitment to our collective achievement, I promise to lead with honesty, vision, and an unwavering focus on empowering and uniting our alumni association.

Leadership And Vision:

1. Inclusive Leadership: I believe in leading with inclusivity, empathy, and respect for all members of our association regardless of background, identity, or perspective. I am committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, mutual respect, and shared purpose.

2. Strategic Vision: I will develop and communicate a clear, compelling vision for our association, guided by our shared values and aspirations. My vision is to foster lifelong connections, support professional growth, and give back to our alma mater through meaningful engagement and impactful initiatives. This vision will serve as a roadmap for our collective efforts to achieve our goals and make positive impact on our school and association.

Governance and Accountability:

1. Transparent Governance: I am committed to transparency and accountability in all aspects of governance, including decision-making processes, financial management, and communication with stakeholders. I will ensure that our association operates in an open and transparent manner, with clear channels for feedback and dialogue.

2. Ethical Conduct: I will uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct and integrity, adhering to all applicable laws, regulations, and organizational policies. I will prioritize the interests of our community above personal gain or ambition and will always act in the best interests of our organization.

KEY POLICIES

1.Fostering Inclusivity and Diversity.

2. Cultivating Meaningful Connections.

3. Empowering the Next Generation.

4. Promoting Lifelong Learning and Growth.

5. Advocating for Social Impact and Responsibility.

6. Alumni Scholarship Scheme.

Who Is Frank Lovejoy Ayi

Frank is a young distinguished youth advocate, A Pragmatist, an Inclusionist, family man and a business development manager in the pharmaceutical industry in Ghana with over 6years experience. He holds a Master's Degree in Development Communication from GIMPA and a BSc in Business Administration from GCTU.

As a former SRC Veep 19/2020 administrative year, he led together with his executive to construct an Astro turf park on the main campus. He also advocates for the refurbishment of all lecture halls on the business campus as well as the re-electrification of lecture halls in the Focis and Engineering faculty with students work stations and stable sockets for practical use.

During the COVID 19 lockdown, Frank together with his executives in collaboration with the international student’s association distributed food items and essential materials to all international students who couldn't travel due to travel bans and lockdown within the subregions in their various hostels.

Frank advocated for the review of the SRC constitution in 2020 which he served as the chairman of the constitutional review committee.

In recent times, Frank has lent his voice to several issues including bridging the gap between Alumni, Industry and Student development.

Frank has served diligently at all levels of student’s leadership and now wants to channel his experience in service as the President of GCTU Alumni. A nod in the direction of Frank's candidature is a big step towards Connecting Alumni for Positive Impacts.

# ConnectingForPositiveImpact.

#OurAlumni, Our Solidarity

#VoteFrank4AlumniPresident