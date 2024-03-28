ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.03.2024 Social News

Overloaded transformers not cause of erratic power supply – PUWU

Overloaded transformers not cause of erratic power supply – PUWU
28.03.2024 LISTEN

The Public Utility Workers Union of TUC-Ghana has dismissed claims by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) regarding the role of some faulty distribution transformers in the power outages.

Contrary to ECG’s assertions, the union contends that the power distribution company possesses an ample supply of distribution transformers within its network.

Thus, they argue that the malfunctioning transformers cannot solely account for the intermittent power outages, commonly referred to as dumsor.

ECG recently attributed the current power supply challenges to technical issues from the power transmission company, GRIDCo.

Additionally, ECG highlighted that approximately 630 transformers are overloaded, further exacerbating the power outages.

However, the Public Utility Workers Union of TUC, through a statement, highlighted that ECG’s network encompasses 33,000 distribution transformers. Consequently, they assert that the impact of the 630 faulty transformers should be relatively insignificant in the overall context of the power distribution system.

“The replacement and upgrade of such transformers have been part and parcel of its operations since time immemorial, but it has never led to public agitation, which has turned into a national outcry with the shout of a load shedding timetable.

“Indeed, EGC has 33,000 distribution transformers within its network, thus even if the 630 transformers are overloaded, that cannot be the cause of the recent erratic power supply throughout the country” part of the statement read.

The group has thus called upon energy sector regulators, to promptly address the challenges faced by the power distribution company to prevent any potential escalation of the situation.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

GRA hails Ammishaddai as he bows out GRA hails Ammishaddai as he bows out

2 hours ago

Former president Zuma was forced out of office in 2018 under a cloud of corruption allegations. By GIANLUIGI GUERCIA AFPFile S.Africa's ex-president Zuma barred from May election

2 hours ago

Joshua Akamba, former NDC National Organizer NDC will install secret cameras to monitor security personnel during 2024 electi...

3 hours ago

Outages in Kwabenya, Pokuase caused by reduced power supply from GRIDCo – ECG Outages in Kwabenya, Pokuase caused by reduced power supply from GRIDCo – ECG

3 hours ago

Professor Agyemang Duah Dumsor: ‘It's a tragedy that Ghana doesn't learn and always goes back to zero’ —...

3 hours ago

Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng 'Fix the ‘dumsor’ with respect' — Opeele Boateng tells Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Implementation of load shedding by govt in time of so-called excess capacity highly unjustifiable – Minority Implementation of load shedding by gov’t in time of so-called excess capacity hi...

3 hours ago

Exempt all health facilities nationwide from unannounced power outages – Minority charges Energy Ministry Exempt all health facilities nationwide from unannounced power outages – Minorit...

3 hours ago

Your context is right; you shouldnt have apologised for telling the truth —John Boadu to NDC's Kwesi Ahwoi regarding his anything can happen comment Your context is right; you shouldn’t have apologised for telling the truth — Joh...

3 hours ago

Vice Presidential candidate isnt a right to anyone —John Boadu reacts to pressure on Bawumia Vice Presidential candidate isn’t a right to anyone — John Boadu reacts to press...

Just in....
body-container-line