Akufo-Addo will be remembered as one of Ghana's greatest leaders - Kwabena Frimpong

By Ofori Frimpong || Contributor
Akufo-Addo will be remembered as one of Ghana's greatest leaders - Kwabena Frimpong
In a statement lauding the accomplishments of President Akufo-Addo, Mr. Kwabena Frimpong, Deputy Protocol Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed confidence that future generations will celebrate the President's contributions across all sectors.

Mr. Frimpong highlighted President Akufo-Addo's visionary policies, particularly emphasizing the transformative impact of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy. He hailed it as a monumental intervention, enabling youth from all backgrounds to access quality education and alleviating financial burdens for parents.

The Deputy Director also commended the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative for its role in industrializing Ghana and generating employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas. He noted the initiative's success in adding value to natural resources and curbing rural-urban migration.

Highlighting infrastructure developments in the Northern region, including the Tamale Interchange and airport, Mr. Frimpong underscored the administration's commitment to regional development and peace-building efforts in Dagbon.

Additionally, he cited achievements in healthcare, such as the distribution of ambulances and drones for medical delivery, as well as initiatives to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the realm of infrastructure, Mr. Frimpong praised the government's extensive road projects, including notable interchanges and dualization efforts. He also acknowledged investments in sports infrastructure, including stadiums and AstroTurf facilities.

Recognizing advancements in financial services, Mr. Frimpong applauded the introduction of mobile money interoperability and the reinstatement of Western Union Money Transfer services.

Reflecting on Ghana's presidential history, Mr. Frimpong identified President Akufo-Addo among the nation's greatest leaders, alongside Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, and Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, attributing their enduring legacies to their transformative policies.

In conclusion, Mr. Frimpong expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for initiatives such as rotating the 6th March parade across regions, which he believes bolster local economies. He asserted confidence in the NPP's ability to continue these achievements, urging Ghanaians not to repeat past mistakes and to support the party for sustained development.

