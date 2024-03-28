Election 2024: Be more angry and vote massively against NPP, we will protect it — Bright Botchway

28.03.2024 LISTEN

Speaking to an engaged audience at the bustling Dominase market, Bright Botchway, the National Deputy Director of the Traders and Artisans Network (NDC), delivered a passionate call for a bold change in approach as Ghana gears up for the critical 2024 elections.

Engaging with onion traders, Botchway emphasized the urgent need for a robust resurgence to confront the nation's pressing challenges head-on.

"In the upcoming 2024 election, we cannot afford to remain passive," declared Botchway, shedding light on the formidable hurdles confronting Ghana.

"We must reclaim our heritage and take decisive action to salvage our nation. Ghanaians are enduring significant hardships amidst a tide of misinformation. It's imperative that we acknowledge the severity of the situation and refuse to adopt a complacent stance," he asserted.

Drawing attention to the struggles faced by both security personnel and the general populace, Botchway underscored their shared experience of the harsh realities of life in Ghana.

"Our security forces are not shielded from the challenges faced by ordinary citizens. They grapple with 'Dumsor' and the rising cost of living right here in Ghana. They witness the unfolding scandals and harbor genuine grievances. It is incumbent upon us to demonstrate our hunger for change and address these issues with resolve," he stated.

Botchway urged the youth to mobilize and exhibit unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful change. "Every young person must passionately desire change. Through collective action and steadfast determination, we can usher in the transformation Ghana desperately needs. Let us exhibit resilience and determination in our pursuit of a brighter future for all," he stressed.

In a stirring conclusion, Botchway expressed unwavering confidence that with a resolute and proactive approach, victory in the upcoming elections is within reach. "If we stand firm in our determination, God will grant us success," he affirmed.

Botchway reinforced his message by acknowledging the discontent among some police and military officers, assuring the audience that their efforts to safeguard the ballot would be pivotal. He also expressed trust in John Mahama's leadership, promising that under his stewardship in 2025, positive change would be realized for all.

As Ghana braces for the pivotal 2024 elections, Bright Botchway's impassioned plea for a bold and assertive strategy resonates as a rallying cry for the NDC and all citizens committed to steering the nation towards a brighter tomorrow.