Dumsor: ‘You were able to keep the lights on amidst 2022 economic crisis so why now?’ — Gabby quizzes

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has raised questions over the recent spate of power outages in Ghana, also known as 'dumsor'.

He asked how come the country did not experience such a situation even when the nation encountered a major economic quagmire in 2022.

In a post on social media on Thursday, March 28, Mr. Otchere-Darko insinuated that there is something mysterious somewhere he has yet to find out.

“There is something mysteriously amiss somewhere. You have managed to keep the lights on for 7yrs, even during the height of the economic crisis in 2022. Why now? Still scratching my head...”

His comments come amid growing frustration from Ghanaians over unpredictable power cuts that have increased in recent months.

Many are upset at the lack of communication from the Energy Ministry and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on the scheduling of the outages.

Residents and businesses have complained about suffering losses due to the unannounced blackouts which can last for hours.

They want ECG to publish a timetable for load-shedding to allow for some level of planning.

However, authorities have declined to provide a timetable, citing the unpredictable nature of electricity demand.

They attribute the intermittent disruption to a shortfall in generation capacity and maintenance works on outdated transmission infrastructure.